Man dies in Prince George’s County Police custody

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of police in Prince George’s County on Friday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a “suspicious person” knocking on people’s doors in the 10700 block of Lake Arbor Way at about 7:45 p.m.

Once there, an officer found a man in the roadway. The man then walked onto a nearby lawn and laid down.

The officer called for an ambulance and two other officers responded to the scene.

Woman found dead during welfare check in Prince George’s County

The man was placed in handcuffs so officers could take him to a hospital for evaluation. He then went into medical distress.

A press release from the OAG said officers immediately provided emergency aid and medics took over resuscitation efforts.

He was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

Body-worn camera footage will be released at a later time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.