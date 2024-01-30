Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for killing Gilbert police officer

Christopher Redondo, who was convicted of fatally shooting a Gilbert police officer in 2010, died in prison Friday, officials said.

Redondo, 49, was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Lt. Eric Shuhandler.

In 2010, Shuhandler stopped a truck driven by Daimen Irizarry due to an obstructed license plate. Redondo, who was a passenger in the truck, shot the officer in the face when he approached the passenger door of the vehicle.

Christopher Redondo

Redondo was arrested after a 50-mile police chase that ended near Globe, during which Redondo shot at and threw objects at pursuing officers.

Redodono was later sentenced to an additional 73 years in prison for a drive-by shooting and aggravated assault connected with the incident. In a separate case, he was also sentenced to life in prison for the 2009 murder of Ernie Singh, which happened months before Shuhandler was killed.

Redondo was serving his sentence at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye, the Arizona Department of Corrections said.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

