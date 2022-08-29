Man dies as pro fishermen try to save him from drowning at tournament, WI cops say

A Wisconsin man apparently drowned during a professional fishing tournament, according to police.

Participants in the tournament, the 2022 Bassmaster Elite at the Mississippi River, saw the man get into the water around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a release from the La Crosse Police Department.

Anglers were fishing near Shopko Bay in the Black River, police said. The Black River is a tributary of the Mississippi.

The man started struggling and sank beneath the surface, the release said. Fishermen made their way to the man, pulled him from the water and brought him to shore.

First responders arrived at the scene and performed life-saving measures, police said. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man’s identity.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.

