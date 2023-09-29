Man dies rescuing others from San Bernardino house fire
Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man who died while rescuing others from a house fire in San Bernardino. It was a split-second decision that Alfred Murillo, Jr., better known as “Freddie,” made in a heartbeat — a decision that ultimately cost his life. “He gave his life trying to save someone else and that is the person he was,” said Corinne Lopez, Freddie’s sister. On Sept. 25, authorities received reports of a roof fire at a home on West 14th Street near E Street around 4:30 a.m. Within minutes, the home was completely engulfed in flames, sending large plumes of smoke across the neighborhood before authorities could arrive. KTLA's Shelby Nelson reports on September 28, 2023.