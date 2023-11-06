Man dies in Riverside County jail, 10th person to die in sheriff's custody this year

A man died at the Riverside County jail in Banning on Saturday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies responded to a man who was found unresponsive in the intake area of the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on Saturday. Charles Giurbino, 58, of Hemet was given emergency medical aid, but ultimately died.

Giurbino is the 10th person to die in the sheriff's custody this year. Last year was the deadliest in the county's jails in 15 years, with 19 people dying in custody.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a civil rights investigation of the sheriff's department earlier this year, citing the county's high rate of in custody deaths.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County's 10th in-custody death: Man dies at jail in Banning