Man dies in Riverside County jail, at least the 8th inmate to die this year

A man died at the county jail in Murrieta early Thursday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

It is the eighth death in custody this year in the five county jails run by the sheriff, according to an unofficial count kept by The Desert Sun based on public records.

Deputies were called to a cell at the Cois Byrd Detention Center just before midnight Wednesday, where a man was found unresponsive, a sheriff's department news release said.

First responders provided medical aid but he ultimately died. The department did not publicly identify the man, citing an open investigation and the need to notify his next of kin. The release stated there were no signs of foul play, but did not provide further details about the circumstances of his death.

