Man dies in Riverside County Sheriff custody after being admitted to hospital

A man died Monday in the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's custody after being admitted to a hospital for a medical condition, the department reported.

Jess Flores, 46 of Calimesa, was arrested on Sept. 5 and held at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. The department reported in a news release that he became ill and was admitted to a hospital at some point during his incarceration. He was receiving treatment when his condition worsened, and he ultimately died.

Correctional Sergeant Christopher Wedel reported that the department was notified of the death on Monday at 11:30 a.m., adding no foul play is suspected. Flores' family was notified of his death, the release said.

Flores is the ninth inmate to die in the county's custody this year, days after a man was found unresponsive in his cell last week. Nineteen inmates died in the county's jails last year, the most according to public records going back more than a decade. The department is currently under investigation by the California Office of Attorney General, which in February announced an inquiry based in part on what OAG Rob Bonta described as a concerning number of in-custody deaths.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man in Riverside County Sheriff Department custody dies at hospital