Man dies in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD — A homicide on the city's southeast side Wednesday night is under investigation, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the area of 12th Street and 5th Avenue where a 31-year-old man was found with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been made public.

Police have not indicated whether anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

