Man dies in Roseville crash after he flees from police and deputies search for him, sheriff says

A 30-year-old driver died when he crashed his vehicle in Roseville early Tuesday, according to the Ramsey County sheriff.

It happened about 2:45 a.m. at Minnesota Highway 36 and Dale Street.

North St. Paul officers initially tried to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the man kept going, said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. The driver — identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as Trevor Scott May — headed west on Minnesota 36 and officers stopped pursuing when he left North St. Paul, according to Fletcher.

Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies were looking for the Kia Sorento and saw a vehicle exit at Dale Street that they believed might be the one they were seeking, so they followed but hadn’t activated emergency lights or sirens, Fletcher said.

“We never pursued the vehicle,” he said.

After May sped onto the Dale Street exit ramp, he drove back onto the ramp to westbound Highway 36, hit a grassy area and the vehicle rolled, according to the State Patrol. May was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

May, of North St. Paul, was not wearing a seatbelt and a State Patrol spokesman said he was possibly impaired. No one else was in the vehicle. The State Patrol is investigating.

Deputies didn’t know at the time that North St. Paul police had issued an alert to law enforcement about May. The alert said he was wanted for a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order, and had made threats to the person who the order protected and to police, according to Fletcher. The alert asked any law enforcement who found the man to hold him for North St. Paul police.

