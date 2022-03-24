Man dies after he’s run over during dispute outside Illinois grocery store, cops say

A man died Monday, March 21, after he was intentionally run over outside a grocery store, according to Illinois police.

His death led to charges against 27-year-old D’Kiva Jones, who was acquainted with the 39-year-old victim before an argument between the two turned violent, the Joliet Police Department said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. March 21 outside Supermercado Las Palmas, where Jones and Derek Walsh were arguing in the store’s parking lot. The dispute was over Jones allegedly striking Walsh’s parked motorcycle, police said.

“As Walsh approached the vehicle on foot, Jones suddenly accelerated forward and turned into Walsh,” police said in a news release. “Walsh was struck by the vehicle, which then fled the scene without providing aid or assistance.”

Officers were dispatched for a report of a person down in the parking lot, and they found Walsh “suffering from traumatic injuries.” He was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Jones was found later that night, and through questioning, officers determined she intentionally ran over Walsh. She was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 23, and her bond was set at $2 million, according to police.

“I wish to extend my thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Derek Walsh, a victim of such heinous and unnecessary violence,”Joliet Police Chief William Evans said in a statement.

Joliet is about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

