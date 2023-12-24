Man dies in Saturday crash in Walsh County, North Dakota

Dec. 24—GRAND FORKS — A man died in a crash Saturday, Dec. 23, in rural Walsh County, North Dakota.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. in the 15900 block of Walsh County Road 19, according to the Highway Patrol.

A media report from the NDHP said the road was wet and the weather was foggy when the single-vehicle rollover occurred. The report said a 2019 Peterbilt was pulling a coal trailer when it rolled. The driver was a 61-year-old man from Hoople, North Dakota; the name will be released later.

The report said "the driver was eastbound on Walsh County Road 19 coming from Ardoch, heading to Drayton with a load of coal. The driver did not negotiate the curve south, went off into the ditch and rolled. The driver suffered fatal injuries from the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time."

Agencies that responded included the Highway Patrol, Oslo Fire Department, Minto Ambulance, Walsh County Sheriff's Office and Valley Ambulance.