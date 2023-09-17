Man dies in Saturday evening crash near Belcourt that involved a pickup and a bus headed to casino

Sep. 17—BELCOURT, N.D. — One man is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, Sept. 16, near Belcourt.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the right-angle crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. at the intersection of BIA Road 8 and BIA Road 11.

The NDHP report said a 2014 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on BIA 8 and a 2011 International bus was headed south on BIA 11, en route to the Sky Dancer Hotel and Casino. The report said the Impala disregarded the stop sign and struck the International.

"Both vehicles left the roadway, entered the southwest ditch, rolled and came to rest facing northwest," the report said.

The driver of the Impala died at the scene. The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital in Belcourt with minor injuries. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

There was no indication in the Highway Patrol report that there were passengers on the bus; or, if there were passengers, there was no mention of injuries.

Agencies responding to the crash were the Bureau of Indian Affairs Turtle Mountain Agency, Belcourt Police Department, Rolette County Sheriff's Office, Belcourt Fire & Rescue and Belcourt Ambulance Service.

It's the

second fatal crash in Rolette County

since Thursday, Sept. 14. That evening, the driver of a Chevy Silverado died when his pickup collided with a truck pulling a grain trailer near Rolette.

It's also the second fatal crash in northeast North Dakota involving a bus since Thursday.

Late that afternoon near Petersburg

, a school bus carrying the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team was involved in a collision with a pickup, resulting in the death of the pickup driver and a number of injuries to those in the bus.