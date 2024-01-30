Man dies after saving woman who fell through ice at reservoir, Utah police say

A man died after saving a woman who plunged through the ice into a freezing reservoir, Utah police told news outlets.

The man ventured out onto the ice to pull the woman to safety after she fell into the frigid water, Tooele City Police told KSTU.

He then also fell through the ice and vanished around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Settlement Canyon Reservoir, police said in a news release.

“She wasn’t able to see him where he fell in,” Cpl. Colbey Bentley told KTVX. “There’s a pretty steep grade, and they were approximately two feet off the bank.”

Divers later found the body of the 20-year-old man in the reservoir, police said in an update.

The woman, also in her 20s, was taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure, police said.

“Our hearts ache for the family and loved ones of the deceased,” police said.

A 14-year-old boy died after plunging through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir in February, McClatchy News reported.

Tooele is about 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

What to do if you fall through ice

It’s never a guarantee that ice is safe to walk on.

You can’t judge the strength of ice by its appearance. Its strength also has to do with the water under the ice and the distribution of the load on the ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Even if every safety precaution is followed, sometimes the ice can begin to shatter. Here’s what to do if you find yourself plunging through ice:

Don’t take off your winter clothing. They’ll keep you warm and provide flotation.

Turn toward the direction you came.

Put your hands and arms on unbroken ice, and use available tools to try to pull yourself up.

Kick your feet and dig in.

Lie flat on the ice to keep your weight spread out. This will help prevent you from falling in again.

Get to a warm and dry place immediately.

