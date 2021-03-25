Man dies at scene of shooting on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte, CMPD says

A 911 call late Wednesday led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to a man with a fatal gunshot wound along Beatties Ford Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has not been identified and police have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

Investigators say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road, according to a news release. That’s just northeast of the intersection of Interstate 77 and Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

“Officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic,” the release said.

The killing counts as the city’s nineteenth homicide of 2021, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and “speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective J. Carter.” Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.