Man dies on scene in shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday evening in central Fresno.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near Marks and Ashlan avenues.

Fresno Police said the victim was shot multiple times while in the parking lot of the Pine Valley Apartments.

Though responding officers rendered first aid on the victim, he died at the scene, police said.

There was no immediately information as to what led up to the shooting as officers still were in the process of locating witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked contact Fresno PD at 559-621-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.