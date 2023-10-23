Man dies after second Wake Forest shooting in less than 48 hours, police say

A man was shot and killed in Wake Forest on Monday, the second incidence in gun violence in the town in less than two days, according to police.

Wake Forest Police found the unidentified victim after responding to a reported shooting along the 100 block of Abercrombie Road, a residential area, at around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

The man died about an hour later.

Police are investigating. A suspect has not been identified or charged.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and does not pose public danger, police said in a news release.

Shooting at Lowes Foods in Wake Forest

Wake Forest Police also arrested and charged a Raleigh man suspected to have fired a gun at two people in a parking lot of Lowes Foods on Saturday after 9 p.m.

Police say the incident was domestic violence-related.

The suspect, Mirza Zukanovic, 35, fled the scene in a vehicle. A bystander, who was armed and licensed to carry, fired his own handgun at Zukanovic, according to police.

No one was injured and there is no known damage to property.

A short time later, officers responded to a crash involving Zukanovic along Stadium Drive.

Zukanovic was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city limits, driving while impaired, no operators license, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to maintain lane control.

He is being held in Wake County jail no bond.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Police Tip Line at 919-435-9610 and can remain anonymous.