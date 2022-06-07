Man dies from self inflected gunshot wound after standoff, police chief says

Jun. 7—SOMERSET, Pa. — The man who shot himself during a standoff with police in Somerset Borough on Monday has died, authorities said.

The man died at 9:16 p.m. Monday in the intensive care unit at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at ForensicDX in Windber which showed the 25-year-old Somerset man died from a gunshot wound to the head, Lees said.

The incident began Monday morning with a report of a man in the middle of East Main Street holding a gun to his head, police Chief Randy Cox said.

A Code Red was issued through the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services advising residents to "shelter in place" as the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Main Street were closed to traffic.

The Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrived with crises negotiators but the man refused to lower the pistol and shot himself, Cox said.

The incident ended at 1:40 p.m., he said.

Two Somerset police officers/paramedics and a Somerset Area ambulance crew administered first aid. The victim was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and the man was airlifted to CMMC, where he died, Cox said.

Police from Berlin and Meyersdale responded along with sheriff's deputies, state police, PennDOT, the Salvation Army and Somerset and Listie fire departments, Cox said.

The Cambria County coroner and the Somerset County District Attorney's office are continuing the investigation, Lees said.

Cox said a post-event investigation will determine how the incident originated, progressed and ended.

For those considering self-harm, help is available by calling "988" in Pennsylvania or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, according to suicide prevention advocates.