Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound at Genesee park

May 5—A 67-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Park in Genesee, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The sheriff's office received a report at about 12:33 p.m. of an unresponsive man on a bench at the park, the post said.

Deputies, Genesee Ambulance and the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man, who was dead, the post said.

Notifications to the man's family are still in progress. The investigation is ongoing.