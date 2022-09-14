Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lenexa after hours-long standoff: Police

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning following a nearly three-hour stand off with Lenexa officers, police said.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a business parking lot in the 7800 block of Barton Street, where they tried to make contact with a man inside a parked vehicle, said Danny Chavez, a spokesman with the Lenexa Police Department. The man drove the vehicle into a patrol car and attempted to flee, but got stuck in an embankment, Chavez said.

Officers tried to contact the man again, when he allegedly showed a gun, Chavez said. Police then tried to deescalate the situation and called for crisis negotiators, he said.

Police said they tried to talk with the man for two hours without success.

The man shot himself around 10:30 a.m., Chavez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chavez said no officers fired shots, and no one else was injured.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the situation.