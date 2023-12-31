Man dies of shark attack injuries in Hawaii

The sun rises over Kailua Beach in December 2010. File Photo by Kent Nishimura/UPI/POOL

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 39-year-old man is dead following injuries he received from a shark "encounter" while in the water off the beach at Maui's Paia Bay in Hawaii, authorities reported.

The attack occurred about 11:19 a.m. local time Saturday, the Maui Police Department said.

"Upon arrival, Ocean Safety Officers were transporting a male who sustained injuries from a shark encounter via jet ski to shore," officials said in a statement.

"Once onshore, life-saving measures were performed by first responder personnel until medic personnel arrived to transport the male to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment."

The man "later succumbed to his injuries and died," officials said.

Authorities closed the Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Pā'ia Park (Baby Beach) following the incident Saturday, they said.

Beachgoers are cautioned of the dangers of shark attacks in the area. Warning signs are posted for a mile in both directions from where the man was attacked, from Tavares Bay to Baby Beach, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, but officials said those signs are not permanent.

"If no further signs of shark activity are detected, signs will be taken down," the department wrote on Facebook.

The victim's identity is being withheld while his family notifies extended family and friends, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details were given.