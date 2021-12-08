Man dies after shooting in Alexandria

After getting a report about gunshots being fired on Tuesday night, Alexandria Police Department officers found a wounded man in a car they chased, according to a news release.

The man, Seantonius Carpenter, 23, of Alexandria, died shortly after at a hospital.

Now detectives are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. near the Harmony Hills Housing District, the former Sunset Drive Housing District, in the 2900 block of Monroe Street.

When officers arrived, they spotted a dark Dodge Durango leaving. The driver wouldn't stop, so they chased it to Webster Street, reads the release.

The driver stopped and ran, followed by two other male passengers. Carpenter was found on the front seat with a gunshot wound to his neck and jaw, it reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

