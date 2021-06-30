Man dies after shooting at Arlington club. Authorities deciding if charges will be filed

A 26-year-old man died at a hospital after he was shot earlier this month at a club in Arlington, according to police.

Officers were dispatched on June 17 to the 2700 block of Majesty Drive after they received reports of a shooting. There they found Jerome Wilkerson with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the parking lot, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Wilkerson, whose address is listed as Flora, Mississippi, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead on June 21. No one has been arrested or charged in connection to the homicide.

According to police, witnesses said Wilkerson got into an argument with two patrons and that the argument spilled outside into the parking lot. A short time later, shots were fired.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooter may have acted in self-defense. Detectives say they have identified all of the parties involved and authorities are determining if any criminal charges will be filed.