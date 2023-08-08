Man dies after shooting and car crash in downtown Fort Lauderdale

A driver crashed a car in downtown Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday morning while trying to take a man with gunshot wounds to the hospital, police say, shutting down Broward Boulevard for several hours.

The man has since died.

A little before 1:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Northwest Third Court, according to Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the police department, where they found “evidence of a shooting.”

Soon after, a car crashed into another car at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue. The victim of the shooting, who remained unidentified, was one of the passengers.

Officers determined that the driver was trying to take the victim to Broward Health Medical Center when the crash occurred, Liening said. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the crash and took the man the rest of the way to the hospital, where he later died.

Additional details weren’t yet available about what led to the shooting.

Broward Boulevard was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information should contact Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-764-4357.