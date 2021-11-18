Man dies after shooting in East Baltimore early Thursday

A 40-year-old man is dead after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a news release from the city police department.

At about 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2100 block of Aiken St. in Baltimore’s Midway neighborhood after receiving an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

There, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to make an anonymous report should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.