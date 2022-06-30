Man dies in shooting on east side's Harlan Street, second person shot on Prospect Street

A man is dead after police responded to shots fired on the city's east side near Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 2 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Harlan Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man outside, behind a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests this shooting could be linked to another that happened about the same time a few blocks away in the 2400 block of Prospect Street. A male was found with a "graze wound" and taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release information about a suspect or what may have lead to the shootings.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact IMPD Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article will update.

