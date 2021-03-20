Man dies after shooting at Flow Hookah Lounge in Tampa

Amy Hollyfield, Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday at Flow Hookah Lounge at 2312 Waters Ave W.

Tampa Police are investing after responding around 6 a.m.

A release from police says an altercation happened between the man and security after he was escorted out of the lounge. Police say the man got a gun out of his car and began firing. When security fired back, the man was shot. He was taken to the hospital and died, police say.

No further information was released, including how many people were acting as security.

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol rioter arrested after warrant issued for GPS data from phone

    Investigators also found Facebook selfie ‘fully consistent’ with Texas man’s appearance

  • After Nearly Four Decades, a Tip Helps Solve the Killing of a School Cook

    Thirty-seven years ago, Virginia Hannon, a cook at an elementary school in Pembroke, Massachusetts, was found dead in her home. She had been beaten, stabbed and strangled. Detectives interviewed more than 50 people but were unable to solve the crime until a tipster called police last year and said that a man named Jesse Aylward, who had died the previous day, had confessed that he killed someone in Pembroke many years earlier. On Thursday, authorities said, DNA evidence collected from Aylward’s body definitively linked him to the crime scene and proved that he was responsible for Hannon’s brutal death Feb. 13, 1984. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, the slaying continues to trouble investigators and Hannon’s family, who said they did not know why Aylward had killed Hannon, who was 59 and lived alone, or whether they knew each other. “There’s a lot of questions that we still would like to answer, and we may never get all of the answers,” Rick Wall, the former police chief in Pembroke, said at a news conference with Hannon’s family Thursday. “But we’re never going to stop looking for exactly what happened and be able to give them the truth.” Aylward, who was 58 when he died in February 2020, grew up in Pembroke and lived near Hannon. Authorities said he had a criminal history from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s that included “some assaultive behavior.” An online obituary that matches his name and date of birth said he was a handyman who had once owned his own paving and seal-coating business. Hannon was known as the “lunch lady” at Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke, about 30 miles south of Boston. She took care of stray cats, kept biscuits in her house for neighborhood dogs and loved bingo, family cookouts and ice cubes in her beer glass, her nephew Richard Hannon said. “She was a great woman,” Hannon said. “She was very family-oriented and loved the area, loved the people around here, and was very generous.” Virginia Hannon’s family has long wondered whether her killing might have been connected to a $380,000 inheritance she had collected from an aunt. Hannon had told friends about the money but had never flaunted it, Richard Hannon said. “People knew that she had gotten an inheritance from her aunt, but she wasn’t the type of person who would carry cash, and she wasn’t out buying filet mignons,” he said. “She drove an old car, and she was a very thrifty person.” The killing shook Pembroke, and over the years, police and Hannon’s family sought to keep her case in the public eye by telling her story. In 2019, they held a vigil for Hannon on the 35th anniversary of her death. Timothy Cruz, the Plymouth County district attorney, said authorities had never given up hope of solving the case. In 2019, investigators found that DNA samples taken from Hannon’s house — including broken glass from the door, bloody paper towels and the nylon stockings that had been used to strangle her — were all linked to the same unknown man. But attempts to identify that man through forensic genealogy, which uses genetic evidence to identify the relatives of criminals and eventually the criminals themselves, were not successful, investigators said. Then the tipster called police — one day after Aylward died in February 2020. Cruz said the person, whom he declined to describe, said Aylward had made a confession in early 2019. “He said he killed somebody in Pembroke many years ago,” Cruz said. “There’s really not a lot of information I can tell you about it, other than the fact that, obviously, this tipster knew this individual, and they had conversations, and they made those statements.” He said it was fortunate that the call had come so soon after Aylward died because authorities were able to retrieve DNA samples from Aylward’s body at the hospital. Detectives also searched a home in Brockton, about 12 miles west of Pembroke, where Aylward was believed to have lived. Aylward’s DNA matched the DNA samples that had been taken from the crime scene, including the broken glass on the door, the bloody paper towels and the nylon stockings, Cruz said. “We have exhausted all of the evidence that we currently have,” Cruz said, “and it all points in the direction of Jesse Aylward.” Still, he said, the evidence did not solve the mystery of why Hannon had been killed. “You know, the DNA gets us to the people, but it doesn’t necessarily get us to what exactly happened,” he said. Richard Hannon thanked police for never having given up on his aunt’s case, saying that “a little closure for her is nice.” But he said he hoped that someone who knew Aylward would call authorities to explain who he was and why he might have killed his aunt. “Somebody will remember, I believe,” he said. “Somebody will be brave enough to come forward.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • One dead, 10 injured in separate Texas nightclub shootings

    Police in Dallas and Houston said there was a "disturbance" between people in the clubs before the two shootings.

  • Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

    The eruption of a long-dormant volcano that sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley in southwestern Iceland is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday. The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Geldinga Valley, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. This southwestern corner of Iceland is the most heavily populated part of the country.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • GOP Rep. Chip Roy Rants About China In Asian American Violence Hearing

    The Texas Republican also praised lynching.

  • Once called crazy, Indonesian eco-warrior turns arid hills green

    Once considered crazy by fellow villagers, Indonesian eco-warrior Sadiman has turned barren hills green after 24 years of effort, making water resources available in the drought-prone mountainous region where he lives. "I thought to myself, if I don't plant banyan trees, this area would become dry," said Sadiman, wearing his trademark ranger hat and safari shirt, who goes by one name, like many Indonesians. "In my experience, banyan trees and ficus trees can store a lot of water."

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • 5 Investigates: Deathbed confession solves 1984 homicide case

    According to a source, officials identified a suspect who recently made a deathbed confession. The source said that confession was corroborated by DNA evidence. ﻿﻿

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • Myanmar junta faces calls to halt bloodshed but more die in anti-coup protests

    Calls for dialogue and the end to the bloodshed came from several of Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours led by Indonesia - an unusual stance in regional diplomacy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he denounced as the military's continuing brutal violence. The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress the demonstrations that have swept over Myanmar since the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.