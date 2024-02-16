Man dies in shooting on Graham Street in Las Cruces

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back on lcsun-news.com to follow the investigation.

Las Cruces police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Thursday that injured one man and resulted in the death of another. The incident occurred about 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at a home on the 900 block of Graham Street in Las Cruces.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, investigators were initially dispatched to Mountain View Regional Medical Center where a 34-year-old man arrived with at least one gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

More crime news: Las Cruces police chief names man who killed Officer Jonah Hernandez

Investigators learned of another gunshot victim at the home on Graham Street. Police confirmed there was a 29-year-old man who was shot and died of his injuries.

Police have not identified either man.

Cold case: The murder of 7 people in a Las Cruces Bowling alley remains unsolved 34 years on

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the home and collect evidence, but police said the investigation as to what led to gunfire is still underway.

Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to call 575-526-0795.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: One dead in Thursday morning shooting in Las Cruces neighborhood