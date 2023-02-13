Man dies after shooting in Hampton

A man who was taken to the hospital after a shooting died from his injuries Sunday night. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

At around 7:38 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near St. George Way, an apartment community close to downtown Hampton. Officers found a man outside a residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a Fire and Rescue team, where he later died.

Police are withholding the man’s identity until next-of-kin are notified.

The motive and circumstance are under investigation. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact 757-727-6111 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

