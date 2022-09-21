Man dies after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

Man dies after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
0
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Hickory Hill.

On Sept. 20, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect is known to the victim. No details on the suspect’s identity have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories