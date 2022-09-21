Man dies after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Hickory Hill.

On Sept. 20, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

On September 20, 2022, at 11:11 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive. One male victim was transported to ROH critical where he was later pronounced deceased. The suspect is known by the victim. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/gEcqTVzW3C — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 21, 2022

The suspect is known to the victim. No details on the suspect’s identity have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: