Man dies after shooting himself at Plant City hospital, police say

A man is dead after shooting himself in the head at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City on Tuesday, according to police.

Hospital staff called 911 around 11:54 a.m. to report that an adult white man had walked into the emergency room and brandished a firearm before shooting himself, the Plant City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. No one else was injured.

The man was taken to a room for treatment, but he died, according to the release.

Police did not name the man. The agency said additional information is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Need help?

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, reach out to the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741; or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.