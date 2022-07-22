Man dies after a shooting inside an east Charlotte apartment , police report says

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in east Charlotte early Friday, police said.

The shooting took place at the Sharon Pointe apartment homes in the 5600 block of Sharon Pointe Road just after 5 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. That’s near North Sharon Amity Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital. A 22-year-old man died of his injuries, the report said. A woman also was shot, but police did not release information about her condition.

A male suspect fled the scene, according to the report.

Detectives told WSOC that the victims knew the suspect.

There have been at least 64 homicides in the city this year, according to a Charlotte Observer count.

CMPD has not released information about the suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS), or report anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlotte.crimestoppersweb.com.