Man dies after shooting inside hibachi restaurant in Brockton

A man has died after a shooting inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton Friday night, investigators say.

The man suffered the gunshot wound inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:25 p.m., according to a Brockton police spokesperson.

The man was later pronounced deceased, according to a spokesperson with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Investigators could be seen wrapping yellow crime scene tape around several columns outside the restaurant shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Police also set up crime scene tape around a car in the parking lot.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Brockton Mayor’s office for comment.

This is a developing story.

