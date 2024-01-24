Man dies in shooting involving law enforcement in Boise neighborhood; two K9s injured

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported a man died Wednesday after an “officer-involved shooting” early in the morning.

The incident ended with the 37-year-old man dead in a neighborhood near South Cole Road and Amity Avenue, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on social media. The post didn’t indicate how the man died or whether he was struck by police bullets.

Law enforcement members at the scene, including the Ada County Sheriff’s Department and Boise Police Department, were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

But the man who died “badly injured two K9 dogs during the incident,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr declined to provide further information to the Idaho Statesman. He said more information would soon be released to the public.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.