Man dies in shooting on Lake Street in south Minneapolis

A fight between two or more people may have precipitated a shooting in south Minneapolis that left a man dead.

Police responding to a 911 call arrived on the 1700 block of E. Lake Street just before midnight Wednesday and found a man in his 40s lying on the ground outside a business with a gunshot wound. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Officers began CPR and "wound management," but the man died after he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, Elder said.

Emergency dispatch audio indicates the man was shot in the head.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police cordoned off the scene and began to search for witnesses and the gunman who had fled the scene, Elder said.

Homicide detectives began investigating. Preliminary information indicated that two or more people got involved in an altercation when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the man, Elder said.

The homicide was the city's 15th of the year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be anonymous and anybody providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

