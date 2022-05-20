Man dies after shooting in Lonsdale neighborhood, police detain suspect

A suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting of a man in the Lonsdale neighborhood early Friday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue for a report of a shooting, a spokesman for the department said in a press release. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said.

A second man was found nearby suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound and identified as the primary suspect. He also was taken to UT Medical Center and will be charged following his release, the spokesman said.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.

