Man dies after shooting in Memphis, police say

A man was found dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Getwell Road between Park and Rhodes avenues.

One person has been detained in the shooting but no arrests have been made, police said.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: