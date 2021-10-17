Man dies after shooting in Middle River Saturday

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Middle River Saturday afternoon, Baltimore County Police say.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Midthorn Road and Whitethorn Way, in a neighborhood close to the Hawthorne-Midthorne Park, for a reported shooting.

That’s when they discovered Dimarco Johnson suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“Although this may have been a targeted attack, the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” read a county police news release about the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. Metro Crime Stoppers, reachable at 1-866-7LOCKUP, offers rewards up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges in connection to a felony offense.