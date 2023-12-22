Man dies after shooting on Miles Avenue
A man has died following a shooting in Cleveland.
A man has died following a shooting in Cleveland.
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.
Nobel-laureate Robert Solow, credited as the founder of the modern model of economic growth, died on Thursday at the age of 99.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
If your gamer is the type who carries dice everywhere, plays a complex card or tabletop game or makes jokes about "crit fails," get them Baldur's Gate 3 if they don't already have it. It's another one many will have held off on buying due to the amount of great games right now, but they'll be happy to receive it.
Dan Titus breaks down the upcoming Christmas schedule and gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 10.
Twitter did die this year, but the way it played out was both more boring and more stupid than anyone could have possibly imagined.
Tesla’s fix for its Autopilot recall of more than 2 million vehicles is being called “insufficient” by Consumer Reports, following preliminary tests. Kelly Funkhouser, the nonprofit organization’s associate director of vehicle technology, tells TechCrunch she discovered it’s still possible to cover the cabin camera while using Autopilot, meaning drivers can neutralize one of the two main ways the car monitors if they are paying attention to the road. What’s more, Funkhouser says she did not notice any differences when activating or using Autopilot’s flagship feature, Autosteer, outside of the controlled-access highways where Tesla says the software is designed to be used.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Weleda Skin Food is my cold weather savior, and if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
The actor was made to start therapy as a "disruptive" teen — and it's since helped him work through his performance anxiety.
Draymond Green was suspended after swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee.
Matthew Perry's cause of death has been determined months after his unexpected passing on Oct. 28.
Scherzer left Game 3 of the World Series due to back tightness.