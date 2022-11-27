Man dies in hospital after shooting at Nampa party, police investigate homicide case

Police said they are looking into a Nampa homicide after a shooting Saturday night.

Patrol officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound about 11:30 p.m. while responding to reports of a shooting at a party in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way, according to a Nampa Police Department news release.

Officers performed lifesaving measures on the man at the scene before an ambulance drove him to a local hospital, the release said.

At the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

The department said it is not releasing the man’s name until family members have been notified of his death.

The public is not at risk, according to police. They believe it was “gang related” and an “isolated incident between the involved individuals,” according to the release.

The department did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s questions regarding whether police had a suspect and why police suspected the incident was gang related.

Detectives said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or leave a tip at 343COPS.com. Those leaving tips can remain anonymous.