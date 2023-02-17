Phoenix police.

Police were investigating what led to a deadly Thursday night shooting in south Phoenix.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 14th Street and East Baseline Road and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

As of Friday morning, detectives were working the case and no suspects had been identified, Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email. No other details about the man or the shooting were released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies in shooting near 14th Street, Baseline Road in Phoenix