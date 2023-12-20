Man dies after shooting near Hope Mills on Wednesday morning

A man shot Wednesday morning in Cumberland County was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, at 7:40 a.m. Cumberland County deputies responded to the 500 block of Directive Drive for a reported breaking and entering incident. Once on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The location is within the Teakwood Forest townhome development in the area of Black and Decker and Legion roads.

Lt. Patrice Bogertey said that the individual who was shot was not the person who called 911. The man's name was not released.

A Sheriff's Office vehicle is parked outside a row of townhomes on Directive Drive near Hope Mills on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, where a man was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

According to an archive of the police radio dispatch, a woman called 911 reporting she had shot a person who had broken into her residence.

“This is not a random incident, and there is no threat to the public as all parties involved have been identified and are known to each other.” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. F. Adams at (910) 677-5503.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: One person dies in Cumberland County shooting Wednesday