Man dies in shooting near Lapwai; suspect sought

May 16—LAPWAI — An adult male was found dead Friday morning following a call of shots fired north of Lapwai, according to a Facebook post from the Nez Perce Tribe on Monday.

The name of the person wasn't available to the public, but the identity of the deceased person is known. No arrest had been made, according to Nez Perce Tribal Police Chief Leotis McCormack.

Tribal police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 4:43 a.m. Friday in the area of Thunder Valley Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the deceased adult male, according to the Facebook post. The incident was near a residence but it happened in the street, according to McCormack.

Tribal police, in coordination with the FBI, are investigating the incident. "Law enforcement believe that this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the general public," according to the tribe's Facebook post.

Although there is no immediate threat to the community, McCormack reminded people to be vigilant.

"We are looking for someone, a suspect, so until we find that person we want to remind people to be vigilant," McCormack said.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages but Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating it as a homicide, according to McCormack.

"We do believe the death was the result of a gunshot wound," McCormack said.

The investigation is being handled with the FBI because the deceased person is a tribal member and the death happened on tribal property. McCormack also said detectives are tracking down leads in the case with information they have already received, but are asking the public for information.

"Any information anyone may have or heard, they can contact detectives and we will follow up on those leads," McCormack said.

Those with information can contact Detective Jeff Kaltenbaugh at (208) 413-2501.