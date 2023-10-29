Man dies in shooting near Palm Beach airport, sheriff’s office says

A man was found shot to death near Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at about 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Manchester Lane, just southwest of the airport and near the intersection of Military Trail and Southern Boulevard near West Palm Beach.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that “an altercation occurred in the parking lot,” where deputies found a deceased man with apparent gunshot wounds.

WPTV-Ch. 5, which posted online a picture showing yellow police tape stretched across Manchester Lane at Military Trial, reported that there had been a Halloween party in the area.

The sheriff’s office said detectives from its Violent Crimes Division were investigating.

