Man dies after shooting in Newport News

A man was shot and killed in Newport News Tuesday morning.

Police responding to a report of gunfire at 1:28 a.m. in the 1400 block of Saint Michaels Way found a man outside with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 757-247-2500. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to www.p3tips.com.

