Man dies after shooting at nightclub, East St. Louis police chief says

A security guard shot a man at a nightclub early Tuesday, according to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died, Perry said.

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are investigating, Perry said.

The incident happened at Area 6, a nightclub on St. Louis Avenue, according to Perry.

Preliminary information indicates a fight broke out in the club and the guard ended up firing his weapon, Perry said.

Police were called about the shooting about 1:30 a.m, Perry said.

No other information is being released at this time, including the identity of the deceased man. ”The incident is currently under investigation,” he said.

The nightclub’s management could not be reached for comment.