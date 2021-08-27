Man dies after shooting at North Raleigh apartment complex. Police seek information

A 37-year-old man died Thursday hours after being shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex, police said.

Edward Cooper Outlaw, 37, died from his injuries, police said Thursday night.

Police are now treating the shooting as a homicide and seek information that could help the investigation. Police have not identified any suspects.

Earlier Thursday, police said they responded to a report of a shooting about 5:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Otterburn Place, in the Perry Point apartment complex.

When police arrived at the complex, near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Interstate 540, they found Outlaw suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org.