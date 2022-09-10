Man dies after shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police say

Atlanta Police said a 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hartwell street in northwest Atlanta, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The victim remains unidentified by police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

