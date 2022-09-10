Man dies after shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police say
Atlanta Police said a 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hartwell street in northwest Atlanta, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
FBI searching for ‘endangered’ teen girl seen with ‘unknown man’ at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl. Airport
The victim remains unidentified by police.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: