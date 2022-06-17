Man dies after shooting in Northwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning

A 31-year-old man died Friday after he was injured in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department.

Tuesday at about 1:43 a.m., an off-duty Baltimore Police sergeant was driving in the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue when he saw the man, identified as Darrell Fulton, slumped over into the street, according to the department.

The sergeant got out of his vehicle to assist Fulton, who said he’d been shot. Fulton was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Friday.

Officers believe Fulton was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue in Central Park Heights by an unidentified person. Fulton then fled to the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where he was found by the sergeant.

City homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation into Fulton’s killing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.