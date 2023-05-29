Man dies after shooting in Orange County

A man died after he was shot in Orange County on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on the 7000 block of Aloma Avenue.

They said the man died at a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Read: 2 men injured in Seminole County shooting

Investigators have not released the man’s name or any information about a possible suspect.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.