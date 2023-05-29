Man dies after shooting in Orange County
A man died after he was shot in Orange County on Monday afternoon.
Deputies said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on the 7000 block of Aloma Avenue.
They said the man died at a nearby hospital.
Deputies said the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.
Investigators have not released the man’s name or any information about a possible suspect.
