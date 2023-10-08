Man dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s has died after a shooting on North Goldenrod Road.
According to a news release, law enforcement received a call for a shooting in the area around 4 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation.
